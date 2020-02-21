[Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport]

Nellie McDonald
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa International Airport has temporarily grounded all inbound flights due to high winds.

According to Flight Aware, all inbound flights will be held at their origin until 9: 15 a.m.

The airport posted a notice on Twitter, advising travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

Heads up, travelers: Due to high winds in the area, we are seeing delays this morning. Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to Tampa Internarional Airport.

— Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) February 21, 2020

This morning’s weather is producing 14 to 15 mph-winds.

The airport says it will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

