Strong winds close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed Thursday due to severe weather.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the soldiers closed the bridge around 3:00 p.m. because of strong winds that exceeded 40 miles an hour, and asked drivers to find alternative routes.

The bridge was reopened on Friday around 1:30 a.m.

Heavy thunderstorms hit the Tampa Bay area overnight, arriving in Citrus County at 8:00 p.m. and the Tampa area at around 11:00 p.m.

A woman was hospitalized after a tree fell on her house in Pasco County. Another person was injured after a tree hit their home in Seminole. In Tampa, a crane crashed onto Interstate 275, but no injuries were reported.

