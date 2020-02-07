Strong winds close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The Sunshine Skyway Bridge was closed Thursday due to severe weather.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the soldiers closed the bridge around 3:00 p.m. because of strong winds that exceeded 40 miles an hour, and asked drivers to find alternative routes.
The bridge was reopened on Friday around 1:30 a.m.
Heavy thunderstorms hit the Tampa Bay area overnight, arriving in Citrus County at 8:00 p.m. and the Tampa area at around 11:00 p.m.
A woman was hospitalized after a tree fell on her house in Pasco County. Another person was injured after a tree hit their home in Seminole. In Tampa, a crane crashed onto Interstate 275, but no injuries were reported.
This is an evolving story. Please try again for updates.
