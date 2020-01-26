Strong winds rob patio furniture from roof, injuring 1 person in New York

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan – Strong winds during a rain storm on Saturday rocked scaffolding and turned furniture into projectiles hitting a woman and damaging a car in New York.

The 23-year-old woman was walking past a 12-story building when the winds blew a wooden deck chair from a balcony, hit her on the head, and damaged the car next to her.

Witnesses say it looked like a truck that hit the ground.

“It just happened like crazy! You know, like something really strong. Like a big blow,” said Patrice Demay. “Then all of a sudden people started to run.”

At first, the witnesses did not see the woman lying on the ground because she was knocked out.

“She passed out, and then people thought she was dead,” said Terry Williams. “Then all of a sudden, she started screaming like she woke up and she was panicked.”

Police said the woman was unable to walk and was bleeding from the head. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, around the same time, police were called to the scene of a 31-story building to investigate reports of a broken window.

Authorities determined that a suspended scaffolding platform was not properly attached, and a rope for the platform broke a window on the 15th floor of the building.

The scaffolding was in place for the repair of the masonry, but no work was in progress at the time.

The scaffolding has since been lowered to the third floor and secured.

No injuries were reported, and the Buildings Department issued a violation to the contractor for failing to protect the construction site and a full stop work order for all work in the building.

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.