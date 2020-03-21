Struck by the coronavirus pandemic, will Italy need a rescue?

% MINIFYHTML4369785e2c06f7174892e06d7e977d1611%

The world’s eighth largest economy and its 60 million citizens are under lockdown. Italy became the first European nation to impose drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

Italy has recorded more deaths from the new coronavirus than China, the source of the outbreak.

In addition to closing schools and closed shops, businesses are shutting down non-core work and transportation centers are stopping.

The Italian government has pledged $ 28 billion to ease the burden of the pandemic. This includes helping companies, homeowners with mortgage payments and people facing unemployment.

Italy really needs all the support it can get now, as it has never really recovered from Europe’s debt crisis. Its debt represents about 135 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), and growth since the introduction of the euro nearly 20 years ago has barely increased.

Such is the dire state of its economy. The recession is coming and there have been warnings that you may need to seek bailout from the eurozone and even the IMF.

Lorenzo Codogno, chief economist at LC Macro Advisors, tells Al Jazeera that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Italian economy could be “substantial,” with “a shrinking rate of 5 percent or more in the current year.”

“This assumes that by June, much of the economic impact will be over,” Codogno adds.

Airlines require help packages

Most airlines may go bankrupt in late May and many may be technically bankrupt, according to a Sydney-based consultancy.

This is the warning from the Australian Aviation Center, as governments impose travel bans due to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Long before the travel bans were imposed, airlines were expected to lose $ 113 billion in revenue this year. This has led many airlines to seek government support. In the United States, airlines have demanded a $ 50 billion rescue.

But critics argue that the airlines have mismanaged their finances, choosing to spend their money on stock buybacks to enrich shareholders. By doing so, there is less market share, which raises prices. According to Bloomberg, US airlines have used about 96 percent of their money in stock purchases.

Updesh Kapur, an aviation consultant, says: “What is happening in the industry is unprecedented in the past few weeks.”

He adds: “This is the worst crisis since the financial crisis of 2008, the SARS outbreak and 9/11, of course. If you combine these three incidents, we are seeing the worst crisis in the aviation industry and we we will inevitably see huge losses throughout the industry. “

Source: Al Jazeera News