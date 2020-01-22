Structure of the beard trend in the eCommerce portal

divide

After falling out of favor for several decades, with the dawn of the 21st century and especially in the 2010s, the beards made a big comeback. Big enough, in fact, that razor manufacturers have seen declining sales in recent years, including that American men no longer feel the social pressure they used to have to shave, or as close as humanly possible at all times.

“Today, men are not judged negatively if they skip shaving – it is not considered lazy or disrespectful,” Massimiliano Menozzi, vice president of Gillette North America, told CNN last year.

However, despite the trend towards their introduction in recent years, beards can still be divisive. Enthusiasts refer to beards as “makeup” or “contouring” for men – an easy way to create the appearance of a strong jaw or to hide facial imperfections that ultimately improve almost every face. Critics counter that beards don’t have the seemingly altered magic that their fans claim to be, and notice that they tend to absorb food, moisture, and ambient smells in a way that makes them more gross than appealing.

Beardbrand founder Eric Bandholz is, perhaps not surprisingly, under his brand name in the former warehouse. Indeed, he is so firmly anchored in the Pro Bart camp that he gave up his job as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch in Spokane in 2011 after living the life of a company after the millionth rift his colleagues had caused him at the beginning of his beard growth could not be for him.

He started to work as a freelance graphic artist and continued his lifestyle, which he calls “urban beardsman”. But it wasn’t until he took part in the West Coast Beard and Mustache Championship in Portland in 2012 – basically a facial beauty contest – that he realized that beard love was a much bigger phenomenon and that he wanted to set an entrepreneurial flag.

“I realized that there is a community of individuals like me. I called them urban beards, ”he said in an interview in 2018. “Beardbrand was supposed to be the organization that united urban bartenders and provided the tools they needed to feel safe.”

These efforts started as a content operation with a YouTube channel dedicated to beard care and tips growing. About a year later, it became an eCommerce business with the products that Bandholz called premium beard care products for all types of beards. And since there are different types, visitors to the Beardbrand website can first use a quiz to find out exactly which beard products are suitable for them before diving into the world of beard and mustache oils, balms and styling waxes, as well as a variety of other care products for men , which are now offered on the website, such as shampoo and conditioner, sea salt styling spray and so-called utility bars for the super efficient shopper, who acts as body wash, shaving soap, facial cleanser and beard, washing and shampoo.

And more than what the brand has to offer has developed. Beardbrand had sold on Amazon since its launch, but decided in 2018 to completely remove its presence.

“I understand that it makes sense for many companies to put their products on Amazon – and we sold there for several years. On closer inspection, however, we found that we couldn’t offer the real Beardbrand experience through Amazon, ”said Bandholz in a blog post in 2018, noting that when the company looked at its data more closely, it found that it wasn’t Amazon Revenue, generated primarily through the e-commerce website, increased 36 percent year over year, so the focus should be here.

However, the brand has grown as part of wholesale partnerships, particularly with Target, which stores its goods on the shelves.

According to the CEO, the future for the company will be to build and generate an audience for the brand in the long term – and to create the relevant content that will lead consumers back to the core line of beard products. In Bandholz’s view, the success of an emerging e-commerce brand for a niche community like beard lovers is ultimately not just building a retail destination, but a community where buyers can gather.

“We are inspired to build a brand, vision and mission that is bigger than the products themselves. Making the world a better place. We think once you find out, customers will follow, ”he said. “You will be part of this mission.”

