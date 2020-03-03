struggle-among-prime-groups-in-east-adds-‘intrigue’-to-lightning-bruins-recreation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper summarized Tuesday night’s recreation completely.

“It

in all probability provides a very little intrigue to the match.”

The seven: 30 p.m. sport inside of Amalie Arena will aspect the top two groups in the Japanese Conference and in the Atlantic Division – the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The

Bruins have the greatest record and the most factors in the league.

The Lightning trail the Bruins by 7 factors but they have performed a single fewer activity.

On the other hand, in spite of the “intrigue” bordering this recreation, Cooper mentioned he feels both of those teams are only finding into playoff shape.

“Both

groups are wanting to see in which we are at,” he reported. “We do have them 2 times right here

in the subsequent 7 days but, I feel, if you questioned their coach, he would be sitting down

here stating, ‘Hey, we are just hoping to get our sport in order just like Tampa

is,’ and ‘We are hoping to continue to be healthier just like Tampa is.’ We are in a

distinct location than we were being last 12 months. We ended up quite a bit in advance of every person final

calendar year. This year, we are battling our way to get into the playoffs.”

Cooper also reported he is not heading to enable himself to be eaten by the struggle with the Bruins since these teams are not possible to satisfy in the very first spherical of the playoffs.

“It

would be difficult for us to participate in every single other in the very first spherical so there are constantly

superior video games with Boston. The intensity is often high but I assume the two groups are

making an attempt to get their video games in purchase. I consider that that is initial and foremost,”

reported Cooper.

Anthony Cirelli echoed these phrases.

“It is yet another sport,” reported the 22-yr-outdated forward. “Obviously, they are in our division and we are equally fighting for factors here going down the extend so we enjoy them a good deal, in the playoffs a couple many years, so we know what to be expecting. I consider it is just a exciting sport. These are the ones that are excellent to be a element of and, like I stated, it is a great measuring stick match for us and we are definitely psyched and hunting forward to it.”

