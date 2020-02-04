Stuart McCall becomes head of Bradford for the third time

% MINIFYHTML4c1b608d3fa16b23dba080dcab27f2ab11%

From Liam Grace

Stuart McCall has been named Bradford’s manager for the third time after Gary Bowyer’s resignation on Monday.

The Bantams have not won a Sky Bet League Two game since the 1-0 win at Morecambe on January 1 and they are eighth in the table, just outside the play-off places.

McCall has signed an agreement until the end of the 2020-21 season and arrives together with long-term assistant Kenny Black.

“Of course I am very happy to be here again and I am completely focused on the 15 games we still have to play,” McCall said on the club’s website.

“It is always difficult to replace a manager who has lost his job, so I feel for Gary (Bowyer). But when Julian (Rhodes) contacted me, I was desperate to return.”

Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford

“We need to evaluate the team very quickly and prepare for the rest of the season. Of course I know some players from my previous spell here, so I look forward to the challenge.”

“The club is huge in this division and with everything to play, it’s up to us to take us back to where we should be.”

“We’re going to lower our heads, work as hard as we can and hopefully make the best of what a strong team is.”

“I can’t wait to go to the training camp with the boys and I’m very excited to be back at the place for this weekend’s game against Grimsby.”

