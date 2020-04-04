Stuart Varney by Larry Kudlow: Is this a depression?

White House Chief Financial Advisor Larry Coud talk to Fox Business’ Stuart Varney today about how bad the economy will be for the Americans in the short term as the US response to the corona continues.

Varney began by saying, “You can’t cover this thing, you can’t. The economy looks absolutely awful. Will you honestly tell us how bad it is?”

Kudlow said: “We are suffering from a very painful, very difficult economic contraction … It will be temporary, but it will be very difficult.”

“Is it depression, Larry?” Varni asked. “I’ve taken out Morgan Stanley saying that the second quarter contract is 38 percent, okay, on an annual basis, but that’s an extraordinary contraction. That’s a depression.”

Mr Kudlow said the steps taken to combat the corona had “stopped a very strong business prosperity, a very strong prosperity at work and the whole economy is suffering and I don’t think it will improve in the coming weeks.” “

He went on to say he believed this would be “temporary” and would not last the rest of the year, highlighting the stimulus package and saying “we will see a very strong economic recovery when it is over.”

