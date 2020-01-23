StubHub and Affirm to Let fans go into debt to buy Super Bowl tickets

An area in the Hard Rock Stadium with logos for the Super Bowl LIV. (Joel Auerbach / Getty)

Thanks to a partnership with San Francisco-based financial technology company Affirm, StubHub now leaves customers in debt to buy tickets for the Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Starting this month, U.S. customers looking for tickets to most StubHub sporting events and concerts valued at $ 99- $ 17,500 will be able to pay for their tickets with interest within one year.

With tickets for the game on February 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, sold on secondary markets like StubHub for an average of $ 7,100, a payment plan like Affirm’s has brought the big game within reach for more Americans , For example, a $ 7,100 ticket with a 20 percent interest rate for a six-month plan would cost the buyer about $ 1,253 a month, with an additional total price of about $ 420.

With annual interest rates between 10 and 30 percent, Affirm’s payment plans are approved in a matter of seconds as soon as customers provide five financial information.

Affirm, which pre-pays StubHub for every transaction that has a payment schedule and all interest income withheld, has selected similar partners, including Adidas, Casper and Peloton.

“Whether it’s dancing in the front row of your favorite band’s show or cheering your team on for the championship game, these experiences can bring back lifelong memories,” said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s chief commercial officer, in a press release. “We are excited to partner with StubHub, the world’s most trusted ticket marketplace, to offer fans across the country flexible ticket options.”

