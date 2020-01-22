StubHub taps confirm buy now, pay later

divide

Customers can buy live entertainment tickets with greater flexibility as alternative payment company Affirm and ticket seller StubHub announced a partnership on Tuesday (January 21).

The partnership is cheap because Affirm specializes in offering payment options for things other than cash and regular loans. According to a press release from Affirm, the partnership will give fans the opportunity to buy event tickets and pay for them later at certain intervals.

The partnership is a coincidence for those who want to participate in the Super Bowl. An Affirm study found that 76 percent of football fans surveyed had never been to the Super Bowl for cost reasons.

The survey also found that 64 percent of respondents wanted a payment option for sporting events and 59 percent avoided paying with their credit card to attend events.

Those who want to use the service can use StubHub to pay for tickets and select the Confirm option when checking out. They are then asked for information and can choose whether they want to pay out their ticket over a period of three, six or twelve months at different interest rates from 10 to 30 percent of the annual interest rate.

Monthly payments are reported in real dollars, rather than “hard-to-calculate percentages,” according to the press release. The option will be available for purchases from $ 99 to $ 17,500.

The method of payment is an indication of the tendency among young people who have become skeptical and credit-conscious.

Instead, they prefer to use debit cards. As such, the “buy now, pay later” model has asserted itself and people want the opportunity to have something right away without getting into debt for a fun purchase.

