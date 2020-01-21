StubHub will now let fans be billed for nab Super Bowl tickets

Looking for Super Bowl tickets but don’t have the $ 6,800 cash right now? StubHub is partnering with financial technology company Affirm Inc. to allow customers to buy tickets for a payment plan.

Starting this week, customers based in the U.S. Those looking for $ 99 to $ 17,500 tickets will be able to pay that interest, for up to one year. The new partnership between Affirm and the eBay Inc market goes into effect this month and covers most sports and concert tickets.

Payment plans will allow customers to buy tickets similar to the number of Americans who buy cars, homes or large appliances – by taking on debt.

Customers wishing to buy with Affirm financing will be asked to provide five items and make a credit decision within seconds, the two companies said in a statement. Approved buyers will be able to choose payment plans that cover three, six or twelve months, with annual interest rates ranging from 10% to 30%.

The new option – probably just charming for big events – comes on the eve of the Super Bowl, one of the most exclusive sports events of the year. Tickets for the Feb. 2 game in Miami between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are currently being sold in secondary markets for an average of $ 6,800. At a 20% annual rate for six months – in the medium term – a ticket at this price will end up costing about $ 1,200 per month, with a total extra cost of about $ 402.

Affirm pays StubHub an unsecured deposit to start the partnership. The San Francisco-based company, whose other partners include Adidas AG, Casper Sleep Inc. and Peloton, will keep the interest they earn on ticket payment plans.

In December, eBay announced it would sell StubHub on the Viagogo ticket market for $ 4.05 billion in cash. The sale is expected to close in the coming months.

