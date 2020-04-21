Stuck at home on Earth Day? Here’s how to celebrate the planet online:

Wednesday 22 April marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual global celebration of environmental protection. However, this year the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard to go out and respect the beauty of the planet.

The Earth Day event was canceled because most of the world’s population was somehow isolated. However, the organization is getting creative and moving their holidays online with free virtual panels, concerts and other festivals that everyone can enjoy.

Earth day network

For the first time, Earth Day was completely digitized. The official Earth Day website brings people from all over the world to an all-day livestream event featuring messages, performances and action-taking phrases from groups such as Al Gore and Zac Efron.

In addition to the live stream, there are daily challenges, petitions, volunteer work, and graphics to share on social media and get everyone in the community involved. Earthday’s social media also releases one action every hour for 24 hours, so individuals can participate in Earth support.

You can also download the Earth Challenge 2020 app. This app “inspires the efforts of the world’s largest citizen scientists” to collect scientific data around you. The app allows users to measure air quality and plastic pollution to identify areas where researchers are most vulnerable to climate change.

“The coronavirus may force us to keep distance, but it does not force us to suppress our voice,” the organizer said.

Your organization maintains a directory of local online events around the world so you can find out what’s happening in your time zone.

NASA

Every month, NASA celebrates #EarthDayAtHome and will bring new content across the site and social media channels on that special day.

The Space Agency will feature a special “NASA Science” posting on Wednesday a new YouTube playlist featuring a series of short videos by earth science experts, featuring environmental experts exploring topics such as green technology and coral reefs. It hosts the “Live” broadcast. NASA will also host a live Q & A session from the International Space Station and a live Q & A session on the Tumblr blog to ensure that astronaut Jessica Mayer, who recently returned from the International Space Station, will take over Instagram.

American Museum of Natural History

While museums around the world are closed, the Museum of Natural History in New York has created an all-day family-friendly online festival in honor of the planet. The topics of the workshop range from how to plant a garden in a house to glacier physics, to how to make musical instruments from recyclable materials. In one event, you can also travel around the world to check out natural wonders such as the Amazon rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef.

You’ll also have the chance to join Earth Trivia on Wednesday night to win spots in a virtual happy hour hosted by Hayden Planetarium Director Neil Degras Tyson.

National Park Service

The National Park Service allows you to virtually tour the park, watch local wildlife webcams, and participate in park activities from home. National Parks across the country host live streams on Facebook and Instagram during Earth Day. Sunrise from Bryce Canyon National Park, Art Workshop from San Antonio Mission National Historical Park, Children’s Book from Gettysburg National Military Park, “Ranger Chat” at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site.

Earth day live

Earth Day Live hosts a 3-day live stream running from 9am to 9pm. Across streaming platforms on April 22, 23 and 24th. The stream is sponsored by the United States Climate Strike Coalition and the Stop The Money Pipeline Coalition, which comprises more than 500 environmental groups.

There are dozens of celebrities, politicians, scientists, journalists and activists. Rashida Tribe.

The first day will focus on unity and community building, the second day will focus on financial institutions and ways to rebuild the economy, and the third day will highlight the urgency of political change to help the planet. .

World Wildlife Fund and UNICEF

The World Wildlife Fund and UNICEF are hosting virtual concerts on Earth Day with more than 40 artists from 6 countries.

San Diego Zoo

Virtual Earth Day events are held at zoos and aquariums around the United States to engage people with animals. For example, the San Diego Zoo hosts all-day events, including a live stream called “Save the Species” featuring rhino experts who are expected to talk about species conservation. The zoo also encourages people to become citizen scientists, take part in natural scavenger hunts, research and record using live streams of their animals, and window artwork to share with the community. .

Earth Day Initiative

The Earth Day Initiative hosts live-streamed star-studded events, featuring talk and musical performances. Guests include Bill Nai, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Al Gore, former EPA admin Gina McCarthy, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Broadway Cast’s Jugged Little Pill.

EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency encourages you to stay home, paint and share with your local community. We provide printable color pages and require social media users to share their artwork using the hashtags # EarthDay2020, #EarthDayAtHome and # EPAat50.

Columbia University and Earth Institute

Columbia University and the Earth Institute host several digital events featuring environmental experts from different disciplines. The complete list can be found here and includes panels such as “Earth 50/50: Looking Back and Looking Forward” and “Climate Change: How Bad and What We Must Do”.

