student-athletes-going-domestic-violence-victims-for-free

FRESNO, Calif. — A moving enterprise manufactured principally of student-athletes and faculty students is assisting people escape domestic violence circumstances by shifting them for cost-free.

“We are so considerably far more than just a going business, we’re probably conserving a daily life each and every time we do a person of these moves,” explained Meathead Movers CEO Aaron Steed.

Steed began the enterprise with his brother on California’s Central Coast in 1997 when hoping to make dollars as a scholar-athlete in college or university. The company has grown to incorporate locations close to Central and Southern California, which include in Fresno in 2015.

“In essence, the job expectation at Meathead Movers is you require to be capable to go heavy points, and then operate to get much more,” Steed stated. “And it was not just transferring, we turned it into an athletic celebration.”

Lots of of the employees at Meathead Movers are student-athletes or recent school pupils. The Fresno business is crammed with weights and work out machines to maintain the workforce active in between employment.

“It’s just 1 of these items, fellas try to demonstrate off,” stated Joel Gomez with a snicker. “A single of the items we like to do prior to a position or after a job is pump iron.”

The business has also been encouraging victims of domestic violence after Steed recognized a have to have as he was beginning the organization.

“I would periodically get cellphone calls from girls on the lookout to flee their abusive marriage,” Steed mentioned. “The gift we give to just about every community is, we supply totally free expert services to domestic violence shelters exactly where we offer you unrestricted absolutely free moving providers to any one fleeing an abusive marriage.”

“It was described lately that of all the big towns in the state of California, Fresno County has the highest per capita calls for domestic violence,” stated Nicole Linder with the Marjaree Mason Centre. “It’s a large situation in our community.”

Meathead Movers partnered with the center when they opened their department in Fresno in 2015, aiding households with their escape from domestic violence free of charge.

“They moved around 60 Marjaree Mason family members just final 12 months. They say that they handle them with the same regard as if they paid complete selling price, and that form of perspective and that kind of assist is priceless,” Linder explained.

