Student discovered new planet with two suns 3 days in the NASA internship

NASA’s planet-seeking TESS mission has discovered several fascinating planets since it made its first attempt to search the sky in summer 2018.

But a high school that browsed the data collected by TESS contributed to his latest discovery.

The planet orbiting two suns, like Tatooine in the Star Wars films, is the first of its kind for the TESS mission.

The planet TOI 1338 b was found in the Pictor constellation 1,300 light years away. It is the only planet in the two-star system. It lies between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn and experiences regular solar eclipses.

The stars rotate in orbit every 15 days, one 10% more massive than our sun and the other less intuitive and cooler.

Wolf Cukier, a high school student in Scarsdale, was working for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in the summer when he discovered something in the TESS star data.

“I searched the data for everything the volunteers identified as a darkening binary, a system in which two stars orbit each other and, in our view, darken each orbit,” said Cukier. “About three days after I started my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet. “

The four TESS cameras each observe the same sky for 27 days and take photos every 30 minutes. This reflects the change in brightness of the stars. When planets pass in front of stars, which is called transit, astronomers can determine the position of planets.

But a two-star planet makes the transit method a little more difficult to identify. TESS could only see the passage of the planet in front of the larger star.

“These are the types of signals that algorithms really struggle with,” said Veselin Kostov, a researcher at the SETI Institute and at Goddard. “The human eye is very good at finding patterns in data, especially in non-periodic patterns such as those seen in transits of these systems.”

Planets with two suns are harder to see for TESS, especially if one is weaker in this system. Cukier’s contribution to examining the star data and the planet’s passes in front of both stars was the key to their identification.