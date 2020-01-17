Student looking for revenge with pepper spray missed target at Manley Career Academy H.S., hits 5 colleagues instead

A high school student armed with pepper spray missed her position at the Manley Career Academy in Lawndale on Friday morning and sent five of her colleagues to the hospital.

The 17-year-old girl reportedly sought revenge when she released the spray toward a 16-year-old boy around 10 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

But she missed him and hit five students in the neighborhood, the police said. They were taken from the school, at 2935 W. Polk St., to Mt. Sinai hospital in good condition.

The girl told the police that she had been battered by the boy a few days earlier, and was upset that he was not a discipline, the police said.

The teenage girl and the boy were arrested, the police said. There are no costs involved.

In a statement to parents, Chicago Public Schools said that a student “has released an aerosol irritant into our school building.”

“All affected students were medically assessed and we informed the parents or guardians of the affected students. We are handling this issue in accordance with CPS policy, “the statement said.