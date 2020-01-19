Students in college admissions scandal express frustration with parents

What did the students think of their parents’ actions taken during the college admissions scandal? Many were not happy.

When the news of a major college admissions scandal last year, in which wealthy parents undertook illegal activities to admit their children to prestigious universities, the general response was sincere anger. Many people from all walks of life were angry with the wealthy parents who wanted to play the system to make their children more prosperous.

As it turns out, the young adults involved in the scandal are also not too enthusiastic.

At the The Wall Street Journal, Jennifer Levitz and Melissa Korn spoke to Matteo Sloane, whose father Devin was one of the parents who were involved in the scandal. Matteo was at home during the spring vacation last year when his father was arrested. When his father came home, Matteo was reportedly angry with him and asked, “Why didn’t you trust me?”

Levitz and Korn spoke to both Sloanes about the situation. They also find that Matteo’s academic performance was quite good in and of itself: “Advanced placement courses have regularly honored his junior and senior years and speak three languages ​​fluently.”

Whether this is seen as evidence of Matteo’s hard work or the benefits of a wealthy family, it doesn’t seem to be the type of record that needs to be manipulated.

Yet here we are: Devin Sloane was sentenced to 4 months in prison, a sentence that is not even halfway through. Matteo is now in his second year at USC. He is not the only student featured in the play. Levitz and Korn state in their article that the involvement of the generations in the scandal varied from family to family.

Some young beneficiaries took turns flogging their parents and asking for comfort. Some have tried to clean up their stained academic records or are hearing from universities after a new round of applications.

It is another level of complexity of a scandal, in which there are already numerous questions about class and generation conflicts.

