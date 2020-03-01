Students in quarantine at UC Davis may perhaps return to college Detrimental exam for coronavirus – Up Information Information San Francisco

DAVIS (Up News Info SF) – A UC Davis student and two roommates have been able to return to campus on Saturday night time right after their check for the coronavirus was adverse, well being officials stated.

Yolo County public health officers notified university officers of the exam benefits. The college student was hospitalized earlier this 7 days when he went to the wellbeing center with a cough and runny nose and advised workers that he may possibly have been in contact with another person struggling from the coronavirus.

The university student and his two roommates who lived in Kearney Hall on the UC Davis campus were being immediately quarantined. The news of the quarantine sent a blind all over the campus.

Our pupil who has been isolated at property and examined for COVID-19 DOES NOT have #coronavirus as confirmed by @YoloCountyCA Community well being. We carry on to endorse that people exercise good hand washing and other great hygiene. (one/3) – UC Davis (@ucdavis) March one, 2020

On social media, university officials requested all learners to go on practicing good hand washing and other fantastic hygiene.

Lodging and foods for college students at the school have also managed an intense cleaning software.

