Students of the National College of Students Exit Coronavirus

The Trump administration is preventing many international students and all students who enter the United States illegally from receiving emergency college funding approved by Congress as part of a $ 2.2 billion saving Coronavirus.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a waiver in the new guidelines released Tuesday telling colleges how to distribute more than $ 6 billion in grants to help students cover unexpected costs. the disease. The first guidance from the Department of Education shows that officials can be more flexible in distributing grants, but new guidelines say students eligible for other federal student aid can receive the aid.

More than 400,000 students are estimated to have entered the United States illegally. More than one million international students are enrolled in U.S. colleges.

University leaders and immigration groups have objected to the change, saying DeVos is setting new boundaries that are not in the legislature. The rescue package did not identify eligible students, and many colleges intend to distribute emergency supplies to needy students regardless of nationality.

Some reputable universities mentioned the new system in its decision to reject the money. Princeton University announced Wednesday that it will reject $ 2.4 million worth of coronavirus aid on the policy. Harvard University also cited a change in its decision to reject the $ 8.7 million.

The Department of Education says the guidance is in line with other federal laws. The agency cites the Higher Education Act, a sober law that says only US citizens and some “unaccompanied citizens” are eligible for federal student aid. The department’s spokeswoman, Angela Morabito, said the package’s rescue law “made it clear that this tax-exempt fund should be made to U.S. citizens, who always repeat the law.”

But some intellectuals challenge this claim. The US Council on Education, a group of college leaders, said the rescue program did not limit students’ qualifications.

“The law does not say anything about who is eligible to receive help. The Department of Education is in control of that decision. Time,” said Terry Hartle, executive vice president of the organization. He added that the organization was disappointed with DeVos’ policy. ” We believe that many of the students need help. “

The guidelines have created controversy over exactly what students can receive support for, Hartle said. It is clear that the department is removing illegal immigrants from the United States and international students, he said, but it is not known how schools will determine eligibility. Most colleges do not ask students if they are non-US citizens, he said, and officials have no way to investigate.

“The college can provide emergency support to the Dreamer without knowing who the dreamer is,” he said, referring to immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally but allowed to stay under the Child Benefit Program, or DACA.

At the University of California, Riverside, officials plan to provide subsidies to some of DACA’s students who have been recruited from 600 students. Now, officials will turn to raising revenue or other sources of revenue. to assist students removed by the Department of Education.

Chancellor Kim Wilcox said he appreciated federal assistance but was disappointed with DeVos’s policy.

“I feel sorry for the students here at UCR, for the students all over California, and I feel sorry for the community,” Wilcox said. “This is a major economic problem and there is a need for people everywhere.”

Student counselors see DeVos’ renewal as a remake of her previous guide. When DeVos funded the fund in early April, she said colleges should be given flexibility when deciding how to fund. She told colleges to focus on helping students in need. And in documents signed by colleges, the agency said the charity did not receive federal financial aid.

This previous guidance has led some schools to believe that grants are not set apart from citizen requests.

Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor of higher education policy and sociology at Temple University, says the new requirements are oppressing students who rely on subsidies to pay for food, housing and other expenses, and for colleges. who are now obliged to reconsider. the money is about to be distributed. The lack of funding opportunities may force some students to leave school, she said, especially those whose families deal with unemployment during the outbreak.

“They will not get the money they need to keep up with their college. And people who drop out of college usually don’t come back,” said Goldrick-Rab, founder of the Independent Hope Institute, Al. Peace and justice;

Critics say the policy is wrong because students who are now denied funding are credited to the system used to distribute funds for schools. The rescue fund has raised $ 14 billion for the nation’s colleges, with various funding available based on the number of students and the number of students they teach.

United We Dream Network, which advises DACA recipients, said it was “scary” for DeVos to block so many students the opportunity to receive support. Sanaa Abrar, the group’s director of advisory services, urged Congress and colleges to find other ways to help students who are exempt from DeVos law.

Abrar said, “Each package of aid discussed in Congress must include the medical and humanitarian assistance needed,” according to Abrar, “as the Trump administration continues to carry out attacks.” the wreckage of our communities during a disaster. ”

