Studies show climate change is doubling the number of days of extreme weather in California

The world is addressing the immediate consequences of the coronavirus crisis, but a milder climate crisis continues to accelerate in the background. New research, published by a team of scientists at Stanford University, shows that artificial warming plays a significant inflammation role during the California fire season.

The study found that the frequency of autumn days with extreme fire weather conditions more than doubled since the 1980s. Examining both past weather observations and computer model simulations, the team found that this increase in ripe fire conditions was supported by a combination of reduced rainfall and elevated temperatures.

In recent years, the California fire season has become even more catastrophic. Of the largest 20 fires that have occurred since the 1930s, 15 have occurred in the last 20 years. The Mendisino complex fire in 2018 and Thomas fire in 2017 were the biggest.

Timeline of California’s 20 largest wildfires since the 1930s. Fifteen of them have occurred in the last 20 years.

Climate signal

Since the 1980s, temperatures have risen above 2 degrees Fahrenheit, while rainfall during the fire season has decreased by 30%. While reducing rainfall is significant, a larger factor is warm air, which promotes evaporation. This causes a shortage of water, drying the brush and soil and leaving it in a crater box condition.

Climate change>



More about climate change

The most pronounced warming occurs in late summer to early fall, consistent with both the dry season and wind events of California’s Diablo and Santa Ana. These strong and dry winds agitate the flames and lead to uncontrolled forest fires.

The team used climate model simulations to determine whether the observed changes in the past decades were due to artificial climate change. They have found an important connection.

“It’s amazing how climate change has already impacted extreme fire weather conditions throughout the state,” said Daniel Swain, a research co-author at UCLA. “This is another piece of evidence that climate change is already having a perceptible impact on California’s everyday life.”

A spring snowman is another known indicator that helps determine the fire situation for the next fire season. Less snow tends to melt faster and dryr.

This year, snowfall is far below normal, but heavy snowfall in Sierra Nevada this weekend has reduced the deficit.

Nearly three feet of snow on weekends pushed the Sierra Snowpack to an average of 61%. The north is 66%, the center 64% and the south 49%. This is a decent jump from 40% of all states a month ago. #CAwx @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/WzAqSS55oY

— Rob Mayeda [@RobMayeda] April 6, 2020

“The recent storm has taken us from a very volatile position to a more volatile position,” said research author Noah Defen, a professor of earth energy and environmental science at Stanford University. Bo says.

However, “long-term global warming means that these conditions are likely to follow hot summers and autumns,” warned Defenborg.

If the weather occurs as Defenborg predicts, extreme fire conditions are likely to be in this next fire season. With emergency resources already being tense by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts are concerned that the crisis will hinder both readiness and response efforts.

The complexity of dealing with multiple crises at the same time is a common concern among scientists, and why climate change is known as a threat multiplier. “The system is designed for historical conditions, but climate change exacerbates the fire season, expands, and intersects with other emergencies, so it is necessary to deal with multiple overlapping disasters simultaneously There is, “explains Defenborg.

The team’s climate model analysis suggests that climate change will continue to amplify days of extreme fire weather until the end of this century. However, they emphasize that compliance with the UN Paris Agreement commitments, through reductions in greenhouse gas greenhouse gas emissions, can significantly reduce that increase.

. [TagsToTranslate] Fire Season