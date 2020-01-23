Studies show that Medicaid’s expansion improves health outcomes and the cost effects are unclear

January 23 (UPI) – Expand it and they will come – and they could be healthier in the event of Medicaid eligibility reforms.

Studies published last year that looked at the effects of increasing Medicaid approval on everything from colon and neck cancer to opioid addiction, suggest that access to medical care is a key reason why people don’t get treatment receive.

Experts believe that providing health care services to more people at low cost can help them manage their health more proactively, which in turn has led to better results.

However, it remains to be seen whether the curriculum shows an accurate picture of the advantages and risks of expanding state-sponsored health insurance.

“It’s a mixed thing,” said Dr. Daniel Wiznia, assistant professor of orthopedics and rehabilitation at the Yale School of Medicine and practicing orthopedist at Yale-New Haven Hospital opposite UPI.

The more the healthier

The ACA, also known as Obamacare, made a number of changes to Medicaid when the law was signed in 2010. One of the biggest and most controversial concerns was its suitability for the program.

According to the law, adults with an income of up to 138 percent of federal poverty were entitled to state-supported health insurance in states that – after a ruling by the Supreme Court in 2012 – decided to participate.

To date, 36 states and the District of Columbia have expanded their Medicaid programs.

Overall, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reported that 71.3 million Americans received medical care through Medicaid in 2019, including 64.7 people in Medicaid and 6.7 million children in Child Health Insurance Programs (CHIP).

“Far more people have benefited from Medicaid’s expansion than the health insurance markets or the dependent coverage mandate,” Coleman Drake, assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh, told UPI. “Medicaid’s expansion has reduced the rate of uninsured people, improved access to health care, improved health outcomes, improved financial security, reduced non-compensated nursing costs and reduced employment growth while delivering savings to states.”

Success in nursing



Drake describes the Medicaid expansion as a “clear success” that is reflected in the most recent study data.

A May 2019 study by the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found that colorectal cancer screening increased by almost 25 percent in countries where Medicaid was expanding.

Another June JAMA Cardiology publication attributed a decrease in heart disease deaths across the country to more people who have access to affordable services under Medicaid.

Similarly, an analysis published earlier this month in JAMA Network Open showed that states with advanced Medicaid programs had 6 percent fewer opioid-related deaths than those who didn’t.

Conversely, another study in December in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that the number of emergency rooms in states with expanded programs has not increased. One of the concerns of opponents of the law was that the use of emergency rooms would increase with the number of Medicaid patients and overload the healthcare system.

A mixed bag

However, the rollout was far from perfect.

States that choose to extend Medicaid under the ACA set their own reimbursement rates for health care services that are provided to beneficiaries – amounts that are paid by the state to federal doctors – usually as a percentage of Medicare reimbursements determined by CMS.

These reimbursements represent a fraction of Medicare’s medical expenses and less private insurers’ expenses. As a result, not all clinicians and facilities accept new Medicaid patients, even if they have chosen to do so.

“In general, patients generally have improved access to medical care, at least in primary care. However, this doesn’t apply to all states, especially specialty care,” said Wiznia, who, in addition to Medicaid patients, account for about 60 percent of his practice – and have led research efforts to the impact of the expanded program.

In Connecticut, where he practices, Medicaid patient reimbursements paid to doctors are approximately 30 percent of Medicare patient reimbursements. Very few private practices could afford to treat patients at these reduced rates, which means that the burden is typically shifted to government-funded community health clinics or academic and non-profit hospitals.

“In countries where Medicaid reimbursement rates are a third of the amounts reimbursed by Medicare, it is very difficult for Medicaid patients to receive special treatment because very few general practitioners accept it,” he said. “These patients have few options. If they suffer an ankle fracture or ankle sprain, many of them end up in the emergency room.”

Wiznia’s research suggests that access to specialty care in expansion countries is “closely related to the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate.”

He said that due to the limited options in specialty care, particularly in orthopedics, there are likely to be many Medicaid beneficiaries with arthritis and orthopedic diseases who can affect quality of life and work capacity. Some of them may receive a disability pension because they receive limited care.

Control costs

CMS, which provides and monitors Medicaid funding, has made it clear that the focus is on cost control. During the HLTH conference in October, CMS administrator Seema Verma said Medicaid had “become the first or second largest budget item for most states” – with up to 30 percent of some state budgets.

“Everyone agrees that Medicare and Medicaid are vital,” she said. “But we do a real disadvantage to the people they serve if we refuse to examine the perverse cost incentives built into them and work on reform.”

Medicaid, according to Verma, “has a coordinated, open funding structure in which states use more federal funding if they spend more on the program. This creates a clear incentive to spend more on healthcare. And we have more.”

Several states that have decided not to expand their programs have attempted to introduce rules for beneficiaries to work under – initiatives that Verma supports. However, a federal court overturned these provisions in Arkansas and Kentucky in November and forced several other states to postpone similar moves.

However, an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation in 2019 found that Medicaid’s expansion had a positive impact on “government budget savings, revenue gains, and overall economic growth” by balancing costs in other areas, including those related to behavioral problems stand as well as crime and criminal justice.

“These results are consistent with the Medicaid extension literature, which has been quite positive since it was launched in 2014,” said Drake. There is evidence that expanding Medicaid could help government budgets. “Fears that states could not afford Medicaid expansion have not been recognized. It is unclear whether this will change the narrative, although the Medicaid expansion appears to be popular.”