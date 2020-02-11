Studies show that stricter air quality standards could save thousands of lives

Daily exposure to ground-level ozone increases the risk of early death for city dwellers, researchers warn.

Ground-level ozone – often found in cities and suburbs – is created when pollutants react in sunlight.

New study results suggest that, according to Ana Vicedo-Cabrera and her colleagues, a co-author of the study, thousands of deaths from ozone “could possibly be reduced under stricter air quality standards”. She works at the Institute for Social and Preventive Medicine in Bern.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data collected from 406 cities in 20 countries between 1985 and 2015. They concluded that if their countries had stricter air pollution laws, thousands of deaths could have been avoided in these cities every year.

Researchers determined daily average ozone levels (above a maximum background of 70 µg / m3), particles, temperature, and relative humidity at each location to estimate the daily number of deaths due to ozone.

More than 45 million deaths have been analyzed. On average, an increase in ozone of 10 µg / m3 during the current and previous day was associated with an increased risk of death by 0.18 percent, which, according to the researchers, suggests a possible direct connection.

Current air quality thresholds (in micrograms per cubic meter of ambient air) are: 100 µg / m3 – World Health Organization (WHO); 120 µg / m3 – EU directive; 140 µg / m3 – US National Ambient Air Quality Standard; and 160 µg / m3 – Chinese air quality standard.

The results suggest that more than 6,260 deaths per year (or 0.2 percent of all deaths) in 406 cities were prevented if country air quality standards met WHO guidelines, the authors said. The study was published online in the BMJ on February 10.

Data suggests that 80 percent of the world’s urban population is exposed to air pollution above the WHO threshold, the study’s authors found in a press release in a magazine.

The study cannot prove a direct connection between cause and effect. Reducing ozone pollution “would bring additional health benefits, even in regions that meet current legal standards and guidelines,” the researchers said.

“These results have important implications for future public health policies,” particularly those related to strategies to mitigate climate change impacts, the study authors concluded.

