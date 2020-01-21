Studio Ghibli films Netflix, but US fans miss it show business

Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki speaks during a press conference about his retirement from film on September 6, 2013 in Tokyo. – Reuters picture

NEW YORK, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Animated films from Japanese studio Ghibli, including Oscar-winning Spirited Away, stream Netflix and delight many fans.

Twenty-one films from Japan’s leading animation studio, co-founded by animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be available in stores between February and April, Netflix announced this week.

The films, which include Princess Mononoke, Arrietty and Kiki’s delivery service, will be used in most locations worldwide, from Asia Pacific to Europe and Latin America.

But the productions, which will be subtitled in 28 languages ​​and dubbed in up to 20, will not be shown on Netflix in the USA, Canada or Japan.

“We listened to our fans and made the final decision to stream our film catalog,” said Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation at Netflix, described the news as “a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members.”

Miyazaki is one of the most famous animators in the world with a large fan base in Japan and abroad. Spirited Away was awarded the Oscar for best cartoon in 2003.

Receiving the movies is a coup for the world’s largest paid online streaming service, which faces stiff competition from Disney + and Apple TV +.

And many fans were thrilled.

“The half-dozen I’ve seen over the years was pure magic,” said a post on Facebook. “Having access to more will be a real pleasure.”

Another user added: “I love Studio Ghibli, now I can see the ones I haven’t seen before.”

The films will not be available to Netflix subscribers in the U.S., however, as WarnerMedia has acquired AT&T’s American rights for its HBO Max streaming service, which is scheduled to start in May.

“I was very excited that Netflix … added Ghibli titles until I read” NOT IN THE US “,” said a Twitter user.

Another added: “Don’t you care about the United States? I grew up in Studio Ghibli and you’re breaking my heart with this news!” – AFP