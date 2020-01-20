Studio Ghibli’s animated films are streamed on Netflix outside of North America

January 20 (UPI) – Twenty-one films from Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation company behind classic cartoons Excited away and My neighbor Totoro, will soon be available on Netflix in most areas.

The USA, Canada and Japan are excluded from the worldwide distribution agreement.

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max recently secured US library streaming rights and will make them available to subscribers when it launches this spring.

From February 2020, 21 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli will be exclusive to Netflix.

We pride ourselves on making beloved, influential stories like “Spirited Away”, “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “My Neighbor Totoro” accessible to both first-time viewers and soaring fans. pic.twitter.com/955uiYAzA1 – Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) January 20, 2020

“This is a dream come true for Netflix and millions of our members. Studio Ghibli’s animated films have been legendary and have delighted fans around the world for over 35 years. We look forward to seeing them in more languages ​​across Latin America and Europe Africa and Asia – so more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation, “said Aram Yacoubian, director of original animation at Netflix, in a statement.

The series of films also includes kikis delivery service. Castle in the sky. Porco Rosso. Nausicaä from the Valley of the Wind. Princess Mononoke. My neighbors the Yamadas. The moving castle and Ponyo on the cliff by the sea,

The films will be released in the coming months, with the first premieres on February 1st.