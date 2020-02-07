Study: 2 million patients lost their health insurance, access in Trump’s first year

From the end of 2016 to 2017, two million Americans did not receive medical care because they could not afford it or had no insurance.

Analysis of the data from 2011 to 2017 also showed that coverage and access to health care improved with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, but vice versa after President Donald Trump and the Congress Republicans began mining, according to researchers at the University of Boston ,

“Although we have determined that the ACA is not decrypted, there are real ramifications for some of the policies that have been introduced,” said lead author Kevin Griffith, a PhD student at the School of Public Health. “We see that you have these policy changes that affect millions of people’s ability to take out insurance and millions of people who don’t care because they can’t afford it.”

Griffith and his team analyzed federal data for 18- to 64-year-olds for the study. Investigators found that reinsurance rates fell 7.1 percentage points between 2013 and 2016, and increased 1.2 percentage points in 2017, Trump’s first year in office.

The rate of adults who did not seek care because of the cost reflected similar trends.

The 2017 reversals had the greatest impact on low-income residents in 14 states that Medicaid did not expand under the ACA.

In those states located primarily in the south, the decline in insurance coverage and access to health care was four to five times greater than in states where Medicaid was expanding.

The study also found that the healthcare access gap between high-income and low-income Americans narrowed by around 8.5 percentage points in expanding and non-expanding countries between 2013 and 2016.

But between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2017, this gap widened by 2.6 percentage points in non-expanding countries – a relative increase of 11 percent. In the expansion countries, it continued to decline by 1 percentage point, which corresponds to a relative decline of 8 percent.

The study appears in the February issue of Health Affairs magazine.

“The expansion of Medicaid appeared to be a great way for states to isolate themselves from some of the damage to this federal policy,” Griffith said in a university press release. “For states considering Medicaid expansion, this shows that it is a great way to take care of your residents, regardless of what is going on in Congress.”

He said the reversals uncovered by the study are worrying.

“We’ve had this narrowing of access and coverage disparities, but it’s reversing,” said Griffith. “The gap between white and black, between rich and poor, between town and country, between tenants and homeowners has been widening since 2017. That is important.”

More information

The American Academy of Family Physicians is more concerned with health insurance.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.