Study: Aspirin could help prevent premature birth

TAMPA, Florida (CNN) – Low-dose aspirin has been shown to benefit heart attack patients. However, the little pill could also help babies start a healthier life.

According to CNN, a new study found that women who received aspirin during pregnancy were more likely to give birth to full-time babies.

Aspirin has also helped reduce the number of stillbirths and newborn deaths.

The researchers examined for the first time mothers who had single babies in developing countries such as Guatemala, India and Pakistan over a period of two years.

Doctors are optimistic that this study could help both maternal and baby health in populations prone to premature birth because aspirin is cheap and readily available.

