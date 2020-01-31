Study combines vegetarian diet with less UTI

Urinary tract infections afflict millions of Americans. Now new research suggests that what they eat could play a role.

The Taiwanese study compared the UTI values ​​of nearly 10,000 Buddhists in the island nation, about a third of whom were strictly vegetarian.

The study found no cause-and-effect relationship, but showed that people who avoid meat have 16 percent less chance of getting a urinary tract infection than those who don’t.

The benefits were more pronounced in women. The study found that vegetarians were 18 percent less likely to get a urinary tract infection than women who ate meat.

Why could the food people eat determine the risk of urinary tract infection? Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…1007 & lang = DE As the researchers highlighted, these troublesome infections usually originate in microbes that are introduced via the intestinal tract, “especially in the species Escherichia coli 65 to 75 percent of all urinary tract infections. “

And they added that two types of meat – poultry and pork – are “the main reservoir” in the diet of E. coli.

The study was conducted by Dr. Chin-Lon Lin, headed by Tzu Chi University in Hualien, Taiwan, and published in Scientific Reports on January 30.

The researchers found that around 1 in 100 people worldwide have urinary tract infections that cause discomfort and suffering. In women in particular, urinary tract infections are among the most common bacterial infections with a share of almost 25 percent. UTI recurrence rates can range from 16 to 36 percent in younger women and 55 percent in postmenopausal women.

In the new study, Lin’s group tracked UTI rates for Taiwanese Buddhists who had taken part in a long-term study of the health effects of a vegetarian diet. Of the nearly 10,000 people in the study, approximately 3,200 were vegetarians. Urinary tract infection rates have been tracked for over a decade, and the vegetarians had significantly lower rates, the researchers found.

Two U.S. physicians who were not involved in the study commented differently on the results.

“I want the answer to preventing urinary tract infections to be so simple that less meat means fewer urinary tract infections,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kavaler, urologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “But in the United States, we cook our meat thoroughly, which kills E. coli bacteria that could be spread by infected meat.”

“Secondly, E. coli is also present on vegetables and can be transmitted by working with dirty hands,” said Kavaler.

Her advice: “Boil your meat and wash your vegetables, whether you get urinary tract infections or not.”

Another specialist believes, however, that the relationship between nutrition and UTI could go further.

Dr. Jill Rabin is the vice chair for education and development for obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. She agreed that “the importance of nutritional and lifestyle factors for the development of urinary tract infections cannot be overstated.”

Rabin said one of the main reasons for the discovery could be that lowering the E. coli population in the gut causes the gastrointestinal tract to become more acidic – it is believed to be a more acidic environment in the gut [and in the bladder ] Can reduce UTIs. “

Vegetarian diets also tend to increase the level of fiber in the diet, and this could also help prevent urinary tract infections, Rabin added.

