Study: crypto criminals have sent $ 2.8 billion to the stock market

Happiness is brave, they say.

And when it comes to crypto crimes, the brave have to raise fortunes – at the expense of pretty much everyone – since unlawful profits, especially cryptos linked to terrorist financing, create a wave effect of risk.

Chainalysis recently reported in a blog post that Bitcoin, valued at $ 2.8 billion, went from criminal organizations to crypto exchanges last year. Just over 50 percent of them went to just two exchanges, Binance and Huobi.

“While exchanges have always been a popular acronym for illegal cryptocurrency, they have been growing steadily since early 2019,” Chainalysis wrote. The company also said that switching to these two exchanges may come as a surprise as these two exchanges are among the largest and are subject to your customer’s regulations (KYC). The data shows that just over 300,000 accounts in Binance and Huobi have received illegal funds.

With regard to terrorist financing, Chainalysis said that terrorist financing is at an “early stage” but is “moving forward quickly”.

There are challenges in tracking and stopping the flow of money because, according to Chainalysis, authorities are often unable to deactivate crypto addresses because blockchains themselves are decentralized.

The regulations themselves are varied. In one example, in early 2019, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB) – defined as the military wing of Hamas and another designated terrorist organization – began soliciting donations in Bitcoin in one of the largest and most sophisticated cryptocurrencies. Terrorist financing campaigns that have ever existed, ”said Chainalysis. The list produced new addresses to which every donor sent money. Using multiple addresses makes it more difficult to keep track of where the money is going.

“There’s just more sophistication,” said Kim Grauer, senior economist at Chainalysis, as quoted by Bloomberg. “This is obviously a growing internal security issue that the authorities need to monitor.”

The nifty way that bad guys use technology to disguise their funding efforts is against the backdrop of KYC and anti-money laundering efforts increasing worldwide and targeting operators. The European Union’s 5th Money Laundering Directive came into force a week ago, on 10 January. And the 28 EU member states (including the UK) must start regulating cryptocurrency assets according to the same rules as banks and other financial companies.

As reported here, the definition of companies that now belong to the “obligated” also extends to wallets and providers of digital wallets. In the mandates recently approved by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), companies that fall within the jurisdiction of the FCA and are associated with crypto assets now need to assess their risk and exposure to possible money laundering and terrorist financing activities. Internal guidelines must be in place to address (and mitigate) these risks. and must impose increased due diligence on customers, which the agency says may pose a higher risk of money laundering / terrorist financing. This includes customers who meet the definition of a politically exposed person. “

