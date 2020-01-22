Study: Four new species of hiking sharks discovered

January 22 (UPI) – Scientists in Australia have discovered four new shark species that run their fins across the ocean floor.

The new shark species were discovered in the waters off North Australia and New Guinea as part of a twelve-year study by Conservation International, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, the Florida Museum of Natural History and others at the University of Queensland in Australia said in a publication.

“With an average length of less than a meter, migratory sharks are not a threat to humans, but their ability to withstand low-oxygen environments and walk on their fins gives them a remarkable advantage over their prey for small crustaceans and molluscs,” said Dr. Christine Dudgeon, the lead author of the study.

The discovery brings the total number of sharks capable of walking to nine to nine, but the characteristics of these newly discovered sharks are unique and are not shared with their closest relatives, Dudgeon said.

“The data suggest that the new species evolved after the sharks moved away from their original population, were genetically isolated in new areas, and developed into new species,” she said. “They may have moved on their fins by swimming or running, but it is also possible that they” hitched “on reefs westward over the tip of New Guinea about 2 million years ago.”

More research, she said, would help determine why the area off North Australia and New Guinea is full of biodiversity, including species of sharks that have the ability to walk.

“We believe that more and more walking shark species are waiting to be discovered,” she said.