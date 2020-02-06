Study: gene variant increases the risk of dementia in Parkinson’s patients

A genetic variant associated with Alzheimer’s increases the risk of dementia in Parkinson’s patients, the researchers said.

The finding could lead to new therapies for dementia in Parkinson’s patients, according to the team at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that causes tremors, stiffness, slow movement, and balance disorders.

Eighty percent of patients diagnosed with Parkinson’s develop dementia within 20 years. Those who carry a specific variant of the APOE gene are at particularly high risk, the authors of the study said.

The researchers found that Parkinson’s-related proteins with the high-risk APOE4 variant spread faster in the brain of mice and that memory and thinking skills in Parkinson’s patients deteriorate faster with this variant.

APOE4 is known to increase Alzheimer’s risk three to five times.

The study was published on February 5 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

“Dementia takes a huge toll on Parkinson’s patients and their caregivers,” said lead author Dr. Albert Davis, an assistant professor of neurology. “The development of dementia is often critical to whether someone with Parkinson’s can stay at home or go to a nursing home.”

These results could lead to therapies that target APOE to slow or prevent the mental decline of Parkinson’s patients, the study’s authors said in a press release from the university.

Approximately 930,000 people in the United States suffer from Parkinson’s disease, which is believed to be caused by the accumulation of toxic proteins called alpha-synuclein in an area of ​​the brain involved in movement. The protein clumps damage and can kill brain cells.

“Parkinson’s is the most common, but there are other, rarer diseases that are also caused by the aggregation of alpha-synucleins and offer very limited treatment options,” said Davis. “Treatment of APOE with therapeutic agents could be a way to change the course of such diseases.”

Davis noted that APOE does not affect the overall risk of developing Parkinson’s or its progression, so APOE-based therapy could slow or prevent dementia without improving movement problems. Still, such therapy could be beneficial, he suggested.

“Once people with Parkinson’s develop dementia, the financial and emotional cost to them and their families is enormous,” said Davis. “If we can reduce their risk of dementia, we can dramatically improve their quality of life.”

