Study: Good visits to pediatricians, bad visits

Little Johnny’s cough persisted for days, and mom and dad wondered if the symptoms warrant a trip to the doctor. A new study suggests that these parents may skip the usual pediatric visit.

Overall, visits to the pediatrician in the United States decreased by 14 percent between 2008 and 2016. The number of visits to the sick declined by 24 percent.

At the same time, visits from children seemed to defy the trend – they even rose by 10 percent.

The researchers pointed to several possible reasons for the change, including increased expenses, the availability of emergency clinics, and perhaps even healthier children.

“I think there can be different things and we have to support the positive changes, like the slight increase in prevention visits,” said study leader Dr. Kristin Ray. She is a lecturer in pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“And there are ways to highlight the negative reasons for creating a more ideal health care system – a health care system that is affordable, accessible, and available when families need it,” said Ray.

Basic care has changed dramatically since the Affordable Care Act debuted in 2010. Many preventive services, including child visits, are fully covered. This means that parents have no pension expenses.

However, the cost of visiting the sick has often increased. Deductibles, additional payments and co-insurance can lead to families paying more out of their own pocket.

According to the researchers, there are also more childcare options. If a child complains of a sore throat at 8:00 p.m., parents can go to an emergency clinic instead of waiting for their child’s pediatrician until the next day.

The study included data on US insurance claims from 2008 to 2016 for children up to 17 years of age. The data comes from commercial insurance that covers millions of children in all 50 states.

The researchers found a decrease in total visits to primary pediatric care in all groups of children. The decrease was least for those 1 year and younger. During the study period, more people had to pay a deductible for problem-based pediatric visits. For many, the expenses for these visits rose.

Parents looked for alternatives to the usual medical visits to pediatricians, including treatment in emergency and retail clinics, as well as telemedical consultations. These visits accounted for about half the decrease in pediatric visits, the study found.

Vaccinations have also reduced the need for some visits to the sick. And because many doctors are less likely to prescribe antibiotics for cold symptoms, parents could wait longer for a pediatrician, the researchers said.

The results were published on January 21st in JAMA Pediatrics.

Dr. James Perrin was the co-author of an editorial to the study. He said it was difficult to say whether the changes in pediatric visits were good or bad.

“These changes are in line with other patterns that we are seeing in child health and care in general. Consumers are becoming more informed about pediatric care and know that many things do not require an actual visit to the doctor,” said he Perrin, a pediatrician at MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston.

“There are now many different ways to communicate with your child’s doctor. There is more management for phone calls,” he said.

Perrin added that less traditional care options – phone calls, telemedicine, emergency clinics – are very helpful for young parents. “It is very difficult for young families in which both parents work to find time to show up in the doctor’s office.”

Still, he recommended that you have a medical home for your children.

“I think the affordable care law has done a number of really good and important things. Preventive care is essentially free and allows pediatricians and their office team to spend more time on preventive care and think more holistically about child health. Parents should use their preventive care services, “said Perrin.

