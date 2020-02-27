Study: If you drive an expensive car you’re probably a jerk

Nellie McDonald
(CNN) – Scientists are now confirming something many people long suspected but were never able to prove: if you see someone driving an expensive car, they’re probably a jerk.

Relax, luxury and sports vehicle owners, the finding is speculative and obviously not definitive. It was the result of research published in the Journal of Transport and Health.

The study found that those who drive flashy vehicles are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.

According to the study, the likelihood of a driver slowing down drops by 3 percent for every extra thousand dollars of their vehicle’s value.

The researchers came up with their findings by getting volunteers to cross a sidewalk hundreds of times, filming and analyzing driver responses.

