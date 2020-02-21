[Study in progress soon after acquiring concealed cameras in Shelby Twp. Tanning Salon – Up Information Data Detroit]

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up Information Data DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Division claims 3 concealed cameras were being discovered inside of a tanning salon.

It took place at the Chili Peppers Salon situated at 55172 Van Dyke.

Law enforcement say the cameras were being uncovered mounted on the partitions in many tanning rooms.

“All the remaining rooms have been checked without getting additional cameras in any of the vertical tanning rooms or in the paint booths,” police explained.

The administration of Chili Peppers says that all 13 remaining locations in the room have been reviewed and no other cameras had been observed.

Everyone with information and facts ought to contact the Shelby Township Law enforcement Division at 586-731-2121.

Press Release Up to date BRONZE SALON INVESTIGATION

Please call 586-731-2121 ext. 3 and talk to for Detective Bureau if you have details that could be handy in this circumstance. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Tv2podgoLw – Shelby Twp PD (@ ShelbyTwp911) February 18, 2020

