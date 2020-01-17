Study Links Fish Oil Supplements and Men’s Sperm Health

Fish oil is one of the most common dietary supplements, but a new study shows new benefits for men’s sperm health.

Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

As early as July, a study by The Annals of Internal Medicine found that only two out of 16 popular nutritional supplements were “significant links to longevity or heart health”, one of which was fish oil. Research has shown that these small yellow capsules are even more important for men.

A new study from the University of Southern Denmark, reported by the New York Times, found that fish oil supplements contribute to higher sperm count, higher semen volume, and larger testicle size. The usual supplement, which contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, is often taken with the aim of reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as other heart health problems.

“The researchers examined 1,679 Danish men who took physical exams for compulsory military service,” he writes Times, “Their average age was 19 years, and 98 of them said they had taken fish oil supplements in the past three months.” These 98 men showed significantly better sperm health.

Does this mean that those who have sperm and testicle problems should start popping fish oil capsules like candy? Not quite. Lead author Dr. Tina Kold Jensen told that Times that these results need to be replicated in other studies before final conclusions can be drawn. Since the men were all young and healthy, this could mean that the results are different for older and / or unhealthy men.

However, there are two reasons why men should consider consuming fish oil before other studies are complete. For one, the supplement is readily available and has no dangerous side effects when taken in the recommended daily dose. Second, the study showed that those who took fish oil more often had even better health benefits for men than those who took it less frequently.

Do you eat fish regularly? Then don’t worry, you’ll most likely give your sperm a boost without knowing it.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the New York Times