[study-properties-trim-earnings-outlook-for-tnb]

Tenaga’s FY20F is predicted to get better by 10 for every cent. — Photograph by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — MIDF Study and AllianceDBS Analysis have trimmed earnings forecasts for Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for the monetary many years 2020 and 2021 (FY20 and FY21).

In a note these days, MIDF Exploration reported the revision in earnings outlook was due to the weaker-than-envisioned results recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q419).

TNB’s main net profit stood at RM477 million in Q419, bringing FY19 net gain to RM4.seven billion, dragged down by unplanned outages, restructuring cost and better finance value from the commissioning of Jimah East.

“We trim our FY20 and FY21 forecast results by nine.seven for each cent and 10.3 for each cent respectively.

“Despite the reduce, we expect Tenaga’s FY20F to get well by 10 for every cent supplied the absence of the a person-off restructuring expenditures and assuming no more planned outages in FY20F,” it reported, adding that the 15 for each cent price reduction on electrical energy tariff as introduced in the current economic stimulus package deal will be absolutely funded by the Electricity Field Fund (EIF) and would have no impression on TNB’s earnings

Overall, MIDF Study is preserving a ‘buy’ connect with on TNB but with a target cost revised to RM13.80 from RM14.40 per share.

Meanwhile, AllianceDBS Study stated it has slashed earnings estimations on TNB for FY20 and FY21 by 5. per cent and four.9 for every cent respectively.

“We introduce FY22 internet earnings forecast of RM5.five billion (+one. for every cent yr-on-12 months) on the back of energy demand progress of one. for every cent,” AllianceDBS Investigate added.

The investigate residence is maintaining a ‘hold’ connect with on TNB with a decrease discounted hard cash movement-centered concentrate on price of RM12.90 from RM13.40 per share.

At 3.50pm, TNB’s counter rose 52 sen to RM12.62 with 5.nine million shares traded. — Bernama