Study ranks Bakersfield as the worst city in the country for kids to grow

New study has ranked Bakersfield as the worst place in the country where children grow up.

The study, conducted by diversitydatakids.org, examined how children’s neighborhoods affect their success in life. Its Children’s Opportunity Index ranks neighborhoods in the United States based on the opportunities they provide for children.

The Bakersfield area had the lowest opportunity score, as the report indicates that 51% of children live in neighborhoods with very low opportunity. The report says that in a typical Bakersfield child’s neighborhood, 21% of families live in poverty, which has a negative effect on children’s success.

“Bakersfield families not only have less economic resources, but also less time to spend with their children,” said the study.

The report also criticized Bakersfield because, for a typical child’s school in the Bakersfield area, 24 percent of teachers have less than three years of experience, making it “difficult for schools to meet the challenges that many students face from families living in poverty. “

Fresno has been ranked as the second worst city in the country for opportunities for children.