Study: smartphone apps to detect skin cancer may not be accurate

February 10 (UPI) – Smartphone apps that promise quick and easy screening for certain types of skin cancer may not be as accurate as promised.

The authors of various institutions in England evaluated nine studies in which six different risk assessment apps for a new or changing cervix – the most obvious sign of skin cancer – were rated. In general, the team reported that the few studies that verified the effectiveness of these apps affected only a small number of people and were overall poor quality.

The software missed up to 12 percent of all skin cancer cases and incorrectly diagnosed non-cancerous birthmarks as cancerous.

“Although I was very concerned about the potential use of apps to diagnose skin cancer, I am concerned about the results of our study and the overall poor quality of the studies used to test these apps,” said co-author Hywel Williams, professor of dermatology at the University of Nottingham said in a press release. “My advice to anyone concerned about possible skin cancer is if you have any doubts, ask your family doctor.”

The World Health Organization estimates that up to 3 million non-melanoma skin cancers and almost 150,000 melanoma skin cancers occur worldwide each year. Survival is high when melanoma is detected early, which makes immediate detection and treatment critical – and quick, easy tests are appealing.

Smartphone apps for assessing the risk of skin cancer generally use special algorithms to identify possible skin cancer diseases.

While artificial intelligence (AI) -based smartphone apps offer the ability to detect and treat suspicious birthmarks earlier, they could be harmful, especially if incorrect confirmation results in delays in seeking medical advice, according to the authors of the BMJ- paper.

Two apps – SkinVision and SkinScan – are currently available and regulated as class 1 medical devices in Europe, which pose a low to moderate risk to the user.

To date, the authors have not approved skin cancer apps for use by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

After the examinations, SkinScan was examined in a single study with 15 moles with five melanomas. In particular, the app did not identify any of the melanomas.

SkinVision has since been evaluated in two studies. One study included 108 moles, including 35 cancer or precancerous moles, and achieved a sensitivity of 88 percent and a specificity of 79 percent. This means that 12 percent of people with cancerous or precancerous birthmarks are overlooked, while 21 percent of these unproblematic birthmarks are misdiagnosed as cancer.

“This is a fast moving field and it is really disappointing that there is no better quality evidence to assess the effectiveness of these apps,” said Jac Dinnes of the Institute of Applied Health Research at the University of Birmingham. “It is vital that healthcare professionals understand the current limitations, both in terms of technology and in terms of their ratings.”

The research team also found that the studies rated the apps based on images from experts rather than app users. In addition, many studies did not determine whether lesions that the apps rated as “low-risk” were actually harmless, which further affected the results, the researchers said.

They also warn that the current regulatory processes in Europe “are not sufficient to protect the public from the risks posed by the use of smartphone diagnostics or risk stratification apps”.

Healthcare professionals, the researchers said, “must be aware of the limitations of algorithmic apps to reliably identify melanoma and inform potential smartphone app users of these limitations.”