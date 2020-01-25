Study: Toxic chemicals found in tap water in 31 states

TAMPA, Florida (CNN) – A new report found that drinking water in dozens of cities across the country is contaminated with an increased percentage of forever chemicals or PFAs.

PFAs do not naturally break down in the body and increase the risk of cancer, reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and impair the development of fetuses.

According to the Environmental Working Group, EEC report, samples were tested from 44 locations in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

Some of the highest PFA values ​​have been detected in samples from large metropolitan areas such as Miami, Philadelphia, New Orleans and the northern suburbs of New York City, New Jersey.

Only one place, Meridian, Mississippi, had no detectable PFAs that draw their drinking water from wells more than 200 meters deep.

In 34 locations where the group found PFAs, contamination was not reported publicly by the environmental protection agency or state environmental agencies.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says almost all Americans have PFAs in their blood and the health effects of low PFA levels are unknown.

EEC scientists believe that PFAs in all major U.S. water resources are almost certainly detectable in all waters that use surface water.

