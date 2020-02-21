[stumbling-alabama-wanting-to-comply-with-rival-auburn’s-2019-model-into-earning-ncaa-bid]

TUSCALOOSA — During a current crew assembly, Nate Oats questioned his staff what Southeastern Convention crew had the very best period final 12 months, begin-to-finish.

It took a number of completely wrong answers just before the suitable 1 arrived out: Auburn.

Getting into the final two months of the 2019 regular year, the cross-condition rival Tigers sat at 18-9 all round and 7-seven in the SEC next an 80-53 highway reduction at Kentucky on Feb. 23. Auburn’s upcoming loss came 6 weeks later on 63-62 at the fingers of eventual countrywide winner Virginia in the NCAA semifinals. It marked Auburn’s very first Last 4 visual appeal and came on the heals of 12 straight wins, which provided the Tigers’ second SEC event title all-time.

“It is a rivalry, I get it, but you can master lessons from anyone,” Oats mentioned this week. “I’m not declaring we’re automatically a Final 4 team … but they were being 6-six, split and then went on a huge tear right after that. Why cannot we do the exact same issue?”

Of course, Oats produced this issue in advance of a further disappointing dwelling hard work Wednesday night time when the Crimson Tide (14-12, six-seven SEC) the moment once more allowed a middling Texas A&M crew to appear into Coleman Coliseum and steal a 74-68 victory in what was another missing have to-win match in mid-February.

But although Wednesday’s decline set Alabama’s fading NCAA tournament chances this time further in doubt — with the Crimson Tide probably needing to acquire its final five normal season video games in buy to even have a probability to earn an at-substantial bid in the 68-group industry — Oats’ prevailing concept is unchanged.

“The schedule’s established up, they’re all losable online games we’re participating in, but they are all winnable video games way too,” Oats said Tuesday. “So, let us get ourselves locked in — I’ve been chatting about a three-7 days dash in this article to the finish of the (standard) year — do anything we possibly can to get in the health and fitness center on your possess, review a little excess film. Every person do a minimal little bit more and see if we just can’t force ourselves more than the edge and start out winning the close online games that we’re shedding and go on a operate here to end the calendar year out.”

The Crimson Tide now ought to get it performed on the road with back again-to-back again game titles in neighboring Mississippi, starting with Saturday’s seven: 30 p.m. tipoff at Ole Miss’ The Pavilion in Oxford just before heading to Mississippi State’s always-hard Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville up coming Tuesday.

However, three of Alabama’s final 5 regular-season opponents (Ole Pass up, Vanderbilt and Missouri) are behind it in the SEC standings, although the other two (Mississippi Point out and South Carolina) are just two game titles ahead tied at 8-5 in league participate in soon after the Bulldogs conquer the Gamecocks in Starkville on Wednesday night.

As Oats pointed out, all five are incredibly much winnable games for the Tide, just as they are losable — significantly like Wednesday’s sport against Texas A&M.

“It was one we actually wanted, (and) it place a massive damper in (our hard work at) generating a run to the NCAA event,” Oats claimed in his opening remarks postgame.

Adhering to the reduction, Alabama dropped out of the Best 40 to No. 44 nationally in the Web rankings, though rival Auburn (No. 28) and LSU (No. 30) are continue to teetering earlier mentioned the Major-30 threshold to remain as Quad 1 house victories for the Tide, at the very least for the time being. These wins give Alabama a blended 6-10 report in Quad one-two game titles this time, tied for sixth in the SEC for most put together Quad 1-2 wins.

Mississippi Condition (17-nine, 8-five SEC) is rated 50th in Internet position, which would qualify as Alabama’s final remaining Quad one chance in the regular year.

“We’ve bought to get this figured out,” Oats mentioned Wednesday. “Some of this is on the coach, the coaching personnel. We did not do a excellent position, I considered, attacking (Texas A&M’s) force, and which is on me. We’ve obtained to get them far more prepared to engage in and which is on me, way too.”