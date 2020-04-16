Stunning footage emerges of 50 kmph sulky race on active N22 street

Surprising footage has emerged of a sulky race early on Wednesday morning on the N22 Cork to Killarney Street in which carriages raced each and every other at 50-kilometre speeds by visitors and on to the challenging shoulder.

The motorists had been adopted by at least two autos also occupying the really hard shoulder at periods during the race.

3 occupants of one of the autos stood and leant out home windows egging on the drivers with shouts and lousy language.

Gardai in Killarney have seized 1 horse which may have been included in the race, bringing to three the variety of horses impounded in Killarney in the previous couple of days.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney Gardai has appealed to witnesses for dash cam footage of the N22 race.

“We are investigating gatherings encompassing a sulky race which we have an understanding of took place on the N22 at close to 7am on Wednesday early morning.

“We are content this conduct was witnessed by street users and we are attractive for witnesses and for dash cam footage.”

A properly as the racing with horses on the public roadway, the Gardaí are seeking into attainable breach of road site visitors guidelines by accompanying vehicles, Supt Murphy stated.

Foul language and roars of “go on, you excellent point,” can be listened to in the recording of the race among Loo Bridge and Glenflesk village.

The footage was set up on Facebook and other social media but later taken down after a storm of criticism.

Killarney councillor Niall O’Callaghan (Ind) who seen the footage right before it was removed reported: “I am unquestionably disgusted. There was no regard for road basic safety — hardly ever head Covid-19 and social distancing guidelines.”

He observed that as very well as crossing in excess of the white lines on the major highway, they moved at velocity about bends and narrowly avoided a bus.

Oncoming cars and trucks can be read blowing their horns as the sulky race reaches “32 miles an hour,” speeds, according to the commentary on the footage.

A screenshot of the online video appeared on Fb.

It is the newest damaging incident involving horses in Killarney.

Previously in the afternoon Gardaí been given a report of a horse in the drinking water in Ross Castle and 14 males gathering, and not observing social distancing. That too was posted on social media.

And a horse was seized in the Ballyspillane area and taken to the Cork Pound on Wednesday evening right after complaints were gained the horse was remaining driven around the estate with a pretty young baby in charge.

The Ballyspillane region has been at the centre of a Traveller feud around the past 18 months.