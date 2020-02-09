Sturm Sabine meets Frankfurt Airport, train ride | world

A car is seen in the harbor when the storm “Sabine” hits the coast of Dagebüll on the North Sea, Germany, on February 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, February 9 – Around 150 flights to and from Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s largest hub, were canceled today when Sturm Sabine reached Europe’s largest economy, said a spokeswoman for the airport operator Fraport.

The number corresponds to around 13 percent of the approximately 1,200 planned departures and arrivals in Frankfurt, said the spokeswoman. Further cancellations would increase in the late afternoon when storm winds were expected in the city.

She said that around 130 scheduled flights were canceled tomorrow, a tenth of the total. The trip was also interrupted in the Netherlands and Great Britain, where the storm is called Ciara.

Lufthansa, the country’s largest airline, announced that tomorrow it will cancel short and long-haul flights from Munich Airport up to 1200 GMT and 1300 GMT, respectively.

Long-haul flights to Frankfurt have not yet been expected, the airline said.

In a separate statement, the Lufthansa budget unit Eurowings announced that flight operations at the airports of Hamburg, Berlin, Hanover, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart had been discontinued.

Deutsche Bahn also warned of serious disruptions in the north of the country: long-distance trains had stopped operating there. – Reuters

,