STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A strong front is coming on Sunday, much cooler days ahead of us

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – This long stretch of above-average warmth could not last forever in mid-January. We are pursuing a strong front for Sunday with much colder air in tow.

We have another outstanding Saturday evening, which we can enjoy with partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures between the 70s and the upper 60s. The clouds will rise with increasing rain chances for tomorrow. When pulling through a cold front, watch out for mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers on Sunday. High temperatures reach the low / mid 70s.

The real cold air will arrive on MLK Jr. Day and linger until the middle of next week. Expect high temperatures to hit the low 60s, and probably our coldest overnight winter temperatures so far seen in the low 40s.

Cold morning is expected next week.

We’ll warm up quickly at the end of next week while waiting for our next cold front. The high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will recover until the lower / middle 70s. A weaker front, which runs from Friday to Saturday, will bring some showers to Gasparilla, but luckily bring a much less dramatic cool down.