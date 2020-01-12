STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Almost record temperature Monday again

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – After a weekend in mid-January with record temperatures and near-record temperatures in Tampa Bay, further records could be in danger on Monday.

A few spotty showers continue this evening before it gets calmer after sunset. Look for deeper clouds and some spotty fog to develop overnight. Otherwise you can expect a mild and muggy night with low temperatures that only fall into the upper 60s.

Look out for a few more very warm and muggy days, Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and tiny, isolated chances for afternoon showers. High temperatures will rise again in the lower 80s on both days – close to the records for both calendar days.

The second half of the working week looks excellent with sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to almost 80 degrees.

Our next potential cold front brings some showering tendencies and a possible cooling off late next weekend.