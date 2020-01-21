STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Coldest air of the season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Time to break out the winter coats. Despite the sunny sky all day long, temperatures will only rise to almost 60 degrees until the upper 50s. It also feels colder with a north breeze.

It cools down quickly after sunset and reaches lows overnight in the upper 20s to mid-30s. There is a freeze watch for the counties Citrus, Hernando and Sumter from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Make sure you take good care of pets and plants outdoors.

Looks like another cool day tomorrow with heights close to 60. It will still be windy and there will be more clouds.

It finally warms up to the 1970s when a front approaches. Friday has a 30% chance of rain, with highs in the mid-1970s.

The front is expected to pass early Saturday. At this point, most of the rain has ended before the Gasparilla parade in Tampa, but stay tuned. Behind it will be a little cooler, with highs near 70th Saturday and 60th Sunday.