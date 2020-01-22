STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and airy again today; warmer tomorrow

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The counties Citrus, Hernando and Inland Pasco have a frost warning until 9 a.m. The entire Tampa Bay area is advised by WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 9:00 a.m. When you include the strong north winds, you feel like 20-30 degrees when you step outside. Be sure to wear multiple layers.

The wind will gradually ease over the course of the day, but it stays cool with highs only in the upper 50s to close to 60 degrees. There will also be a few clouds this afternoon and evening.

It stays milder overnight with lows near 50 degrees. The temperatures rise quickly into the low 70s, tomorrow afternoon with only 10% chance of rain.

A cold front is approaching Friday, but we hit the mid 70’s before it arrives. There is a 30% chance that it will rain from late Friday to early Saturday.

The rain should come in good time before the Gasparilla parade on Saturday afternoon. It gets a bit airy with heights in the top 60s to almost 70 degrees. Somewhat cooler for Sunday in the mid-1960s.