STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool finish for Gasparilla, it gets cool tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Happy Gasparilla everybody – what a perfect day with sunshine and high temperatures around 70 degrees!

If your celebrations take you through the evenings, take your best pirate jacket with you. The combination of clear skies, dry air and a light northern breeze allows the temperatures to drop quickly in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures will drop in the morning until the mid-1940s.

High pressure in the southeastern United States will bring calm in the second half of the weekend. Our Sunday starts with sunshine, but some additional clouds will come in during the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the upper 1960s.

A number of weak disturbances will bring some small shower chances in the early and middle part of the next week. Much better rain chances are expected by the end of next week until the next weekend, when our next cold front runs through.