STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers possible to start the working week

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – After a nice but cool weekend, today we have some extra clouds and probably a few showers to start the work week.

Look for increasing clouds later in the evening and overnight when a weak, low-pressure area approaches from the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s by morning with a cool north breeze.

A few showers are possible during the day on Mondays as this weak disturbance passes. The cloud cover will probably break up somewhat in the second half of the day, with high temperatures around the average of 70 degrees. The general chance of rain is only 20%.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and the high temperatures rise again into the low 70s. Another area with low pressure that moves quickly offers the opportunity to throw a few showers during the week. At some point, a more defined storm system will bring higher rain chances at the beginning of the coming weekend.