STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heavy thunderstorms over night with a cold front can be expected

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s mild and muggy this morning before the cold front approaches. The winds will increase from the south and it will be pretty gusty during the day. A small craft recommendation will come into effect at 1 p.m.

A lot of moisture and clouds today with heights close to 80 degrees, but the chance of rain remains low during the afternoon. Only a couple of pop-up showers possible.

Most of the rain will come after sunset and overnight tonight. The storm line begins in Citrus County and continues south until sunrise on Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has exposed the Tampa Bay area to a slight risk of severe weather. The main threats to this series of storms are harmful wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or water jet is also possible.

As soon as the front pushes south, cooler and drier air arrives on Friday. Highs will only be all day in the mid-1960s with a cool northwest wind.

We cool off on Saturday morning until the mid-40s, and Saturday’s high will be in the top 60s. Sunday is getting warmer.