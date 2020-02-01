STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: It is cool tonight and sunshine is returning on Sunday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – After a somewhat bleak start to the weekend and the new month of February, we finally have sunshine for Sunday again. Don’t expect this sunshine to be accompanied by a lot of warmth.

The sky gradually clears in the evening and overnight. The cool northwest wind after the cold front this morning will help keep temperatures in the top 40’s dropping to around 50 degrees by morning. A lot of sunshine is expected during the day on Sunday, but in the afternoon the high temperatures only reach the lower and middle 60s.

Due to high pressure, the sunny days remain in the forecast until the early part of the next week. The high temperatures will return to the low and mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Warming up continues until the middle of the week, when peak temperatures rise to near 80 degrees in the top 70s.

Our next cold front will prevail with high chances of rain towards the end of next week, mainly for Thursday and Friday. The drier conditions are back for next week.