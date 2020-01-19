STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much cooler for MLK Jr. Day, a few cold nights ahead

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – We got a LOT of colder air this evening after the cold front.

Mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers last all evening. As soon as the front passes, there is a wind shift to the northwest, and then the cooling begins. The sky will gradually clear up from north to south overnight, with the low temperatures dropping into the top 40s.

A lot of sunshine is expected for Martin Luther King Jr.Day, but a windy and cool north wind keeps temperatures below average. Even in sunshine, high temperatures only reach the low 60s. Monday evening and Tuesday evening will likely be our two coldest nights of winter, with low temperatures in the top 30s and low 40s.

Cold mornings through the first half of the week.

Milder temperatures are expected by the end of the week as we are waiting for our next cold front. Some showers are expected from Friday to Saturday as the next front runs through, but luckily we do not see such a dramatic slowdown.