STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Record high temperature possible again on Sunday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – We broke high temperature records in the Tampa Bay area this afternoon – and more records are in danger on both Sunday and Monday.

A few isolated showers are possible this evening, mostly in the interior east of I-75. Otherwise you can expect a partly cloudy, mild and muggy night with overnight low temperatures, which only drop to around 70 degrees in the upper 60s.

The strong cold front, which brought storms to the southeast today, will come to a standstill long before west central Florida. Since no cold fronts are forecast in the next few days, our temperatures in mid-January remain above average.

Sunday will be a similar (but less windy) day with partly sunny skies and possibly record-breaking high temperatures in the low / mid 80s. Occasional showers can be expected in the afternoons and evenings. The general chance of rain is only 20%.

The high temperatures remain around 10 degrees above average throughout the next week. Our next possible cold front will not arrive until the next weekend at the earliest.